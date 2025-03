In an effort to gain international recognition for their cases as genocide, the relatives of the Anfal victims, Kakais, Halabja chemical attack survivors, and Yezidis are joining forces. The collaboration, led by Yezidi activist and human rights advocate Mirza Danaei, who received the 2019 Aurora Humanitarian Award, seeks to overcome the deep-rooted religious and ethnic divisions that have historically kept these Kurdish communities apart.

Click here for the full story in Kurdish.