Taliban Fires Rockets at Kabul Diplomatic District

Afghan police say several rockets hit the diplomatic district in the capital, Kabul, Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani was delivering a message for the Muslim holiday celebrations of Eid.

Police say the rockets were fired from outside the city, with some landing near the presidential palace and embassy compounds.

President Ghani denounced the rocket attacks during his Eid message. Ghani on Sunday announced a ceasefire of up to three-months with the Taliban, conditional on the insurgency reciprocating.

Taliban sources said their leadership had told local commanders to stop fighting for four days over the Eid festival this week, but were unlikely to officially announce anything.

Presidential spokesman Haroon Chakhansoori said Monday the government will continue its operations against the Taliban until an official ceasefire announcement from Taliban leadership is made. He also said the ceasefire will hold only for the period the Taliban announce.

He added the government wanted a country wide ceasefire with the Taliban, but said the Islamic State militants would get no reprieve from fighting. The security forces, he said, would continue their operations against IS militants and drug smugglers.