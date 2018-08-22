US Judge Denies Bond to Iranian Man Accused of Spying for Tehran

A U.S. judge has denied bond to an Iranian-born U.S. resident accused of involvement in a conspiracy to spy for Tehran on Iranian opposition activists and Israeli and Jewish groups in the United States.

At Tuesday’s hearing at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey denied a defense lawyer’s request to release Majid Ghorbani on bond, ruling that the suspect posed a flight risk. Harvey ordered Ghorbani to remain in detention until a Sept. 6 hearing in Washington before U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman.

U.S. prosecutors announced charges against Ghorbani, a 59-year-old California-based Iranian, and a second man, Iranian-American dual national Ahmadreza Mohammadi Doostdar, 38, late Monday.

The two men were charged with knowingly acting as agents of Iran without prior notification to the U.S. Attorney General, providing services to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions, and conspiracy. The prosecutors said Ghorbani and Doostdar were arrested in the Los Angeles area and Chicago, respectively, on August 9.

In a criminal complaint released on Tuesday, an FBI agent who worked on the case accused Doostdar and Ghorbani of operating as agents of Iran in the U.S. since July 2017. He said their goal was to provide the Iranian government with information about the U.S.-based activities of Israeli and Jewish groups and supporters of the MEK, an exiled Iranian opposition group that seeks to overthrow Iran’s Islamist leadership.

The FBI agent said the intelligence was meant to enable Tehran to target those organizations in the U.S.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Ghorbani’s lawyer entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. Ghorbani appeared calm and did not speak as he listened to an English translation of the proceedings through an audio device. His daughter and son-in-law were present in the courtroom.

Prosecutors said Ghorbani, who has lived in Costa Mesa, California, since moving to the U.S. in 1995, has worked in a local Persian restaurant for the past 20 years – a restaurant they said has been frequented by MEK supporters. Ghorbani obtained a green card in 2015, making him a permanent U.S. resident.

The criminal complaint said Doostdar, who was living in Tehran, met Ghorbani at the back of the restaurant in July 2017 in their first of several Los Angeles-area encounters over the following months. It said court-authorized electronic surveillance of one such meeting in December 2017 showed them discussing an MEK rally that Ghorbani had attended and photographed in New York in September 2017 and how Ghorbani would transfer the images to Doostdar.

The complaint accused Ghorbani of conducting similar surveillance in May 2018 at Washington’s Grand Hyatt hotel, where the MEK-allied Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) was hosting an Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights. It said an OIAC YouTube video of one of the speakers, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, showed Ghorbani in the audience, holding up a mobile phone to film the event.

Prior to the OIAC event, the complaint said Ghorbani visited Iran from March to April 2018. It said he had told Doostdar in a December 2017 meeting that he would travel to Iran in March 2018 for an “in-person briefing.” There was no word in the complaint or at Tuesday’s hearing about any contact Ghorbani or Doostdar may have had with Iranian officials.

This report was produced in collaboration with VOA’s Persian Service.