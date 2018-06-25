Police Force of Mexican Town Arrested on Murder Suspicion

The entire police force of a western Mexican town has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a mayoral candidate.

All 28 members of the Ocampo police department were arrested Sunday in connection with the murder of Fernando Angeles Juarez.

Juarez was running for mayor of Ocampo, a town of about 20,000 people in Michoacan state, as a member of the center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution. He was shot dead Thursday.

He is the third mayoral candidate to be killed in Michoacan state this month.

State officials said in a statement Sunday the Ocampo police force had been arrested as part of a probe into potential violations of the police code of conduct.

More than 100 politicians and candidates have been killed in the run-up to Mexico's election on July 1 when voters will choose a new president and vote for hundreds of other candidates running for federal, state and municipal positions.