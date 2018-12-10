Nissan Motor and its Former Chairman Indicted

Tokyo prosecutors have formally indicted former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, another Nissan executive and the Nissan Motor Corporation itself for underreporting about $44 million of Ghosn's income in financial filings, Japanese media reported Monday.

Additional reports say Ghosn and the other executive will be rearrested on new charges of underreporting an additional three years of income, through March of this year. The new arrest warrant allows authorities to keep the two men in detention and question them further.

Ghosn, 64, has been in detention since his arrest on November 19 on suspicion of conspiring to understate his compensation by about 50 percent over five years between 2010 and 2015.

The other Nissan executive, Greg Kelly, 62, is suspected of having collaborated with Ghosn. Kelly's attorney in the U.S. said he is asserting his innocence.

Ghosn has not commented.

The general prosecutor’s office did not immediately confirm the reports by Kyodo News agency and other media. They were due to brief media later in the day.

Under Japanese law, Monday was the deadline that prosecutors could hold Ghosn and Kelly before either charging or re-arresting them.

A further arrest would have allowed them another 22 days of questioning.