Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Abrams, Gillum Oppose Trump Judicial Pick in North Carolina

  • Associated Press
FILE - Thomas Alvin Farr is seen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be a District Judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, on Capitol Hill, Sept. 20, 2017, in Washington.

ATLANTA — 

After losing close governor's races in Georgia and Florida, Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum are joining other black leaders to oppose one of President Donald Trump's picks for a lifetime federal judgeship.

Abrams and Gillum say in a joint statement Tuesday that the Senate should reject Thomas Farr's nomination to a district court in North Carolina. The Democrats say Farr has a "discriminatory ideology" that threatens the voting rights of nonwhites.

As a Republican attorney, Farr defended North Carolina laws that federal courts have found discriminatory against black voters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to confirm Farr in the current lame duck session. He would fill a seat left open after Republicans blocked two African-American women nominated by former President Barack Obama.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG