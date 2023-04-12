Student Union
Academic Coaches Help Students Finish Community College
Two-year community colleges, which serve many of the students who need the most support, have the lowest completion rates of any kind of university or college, The Associated Press reported.
The availability of advisers, students say, is often a deciding factor in who succeeds, the AP says in its story. (April 2023)
Colleges' Actions on Sustainability are a Draw for Students
Younger Americans – millennials and adults in Generation Z – are more engaged in addressing climate change on- and offline, according to a 2021 Pew Research poll. Compared with older adults, Gen Zers and millennials are talking more about the need for action on climate change, including discussing and sharing information on social media platforms and by volunteering and attending rallies and protests on climate change, Pew found.
Colleges and universities in the U.S. are taking note of students' increased interest and are finding ways to become more environmentally sustainable, The Washington Post reported.
Read the story from Amudalat Ajasa in the Post. (April 2023)
What Are the Demographics of International Applicants to US Universities?
Every year, the Common Application, used by thousands of U.S. colleges and universities, releases data on applicants. The field is changing fast: applicants are now more likely to be women, and less likely to submit standardized test scores. Read the story from Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed. (April 2023)
Is Gun Violence a Concern at US Universities?
While colleges work hard to keep students safe, gun violence can happen anywhere in the U.S. International students discuss the issue, and how it has changed their perceptions of their host country, in this story from Dan Friedell of VOA Learning English. (April 2023)
Is the 'Death of the Humanities' Real?
Between 2012 and 2018, U.S. enrollment in humanities majors dropped by over 14%. Many students think that the humanities, like history or English, won’t get them a good job or aren’t relevant to their interests. But the true picture may be less dire. Some colleges are bringing their humanities programs into the 21st century, and students are responding in earnest, as Johanna Alonso of Inside Higher Ed reports. (April 2023)