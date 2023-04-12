Academic Coaches Help Students Finish Community College

Younger Americans – millennials and adults in Generation Z – are more engaged in addressing climate change on- and offline, according to a 2021 Pew Research poll. Compared with older adults, Gen Zers and millennials are talking more about the need for action on climate change, including discussing and sharing information on social media platforms and by volunteering and attending rallies and protests on climate change, Pew found.

Colleges and universities in the U.S. are taking note of students' increased interest and are finding ways to become more environmentally sustainable, The Washington Post reported.

Read the story from Amudalat Ajasa in the Post. (April 2023)