Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Acting Pentagon Chief Makes Renewed Pitch for Space Force

  • Associated Press
FILE - Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan goes before the Senate Armed Services Committee to discuss the Department of Defense budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 14, 2019.

WASHINGTON — 

The acting defense secretary is making a renewed pitch to Congress for authority to create a Space Force as a separate branch of the military.

Patrick Shanahan, who's been heading the Pentagon on an interim basis since Jan. 1, is testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Some committee members have expressed skepticism about the need to establish a Space Force as a separate military service.

In his prepared remarks, Shanahan says a Space Force is required to maintain what he calls America's "margin of dominance" in space. He also says China and Russia are — in his words — "weaponizing" space.

The Trump administration's proposal is part of a broader plan intended to accelerate the development of U.S. space defenses.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG