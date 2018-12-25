Actor Kevin Spacey to Face Charge in Sexual Assault of Teen

U.S. actor Kevin Spacey is facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage at a Nantucket, Massachusetts, restaurant more than two years ago.



The Oscar-winning actor is set to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery on January 7.



In November last year, Boston-based news anchor Heather Unruh held a news conference to share her son's allegation of sexual assault against Spacey.



She said her then-18-year-old son was was sexually assaulted by Spacey in a late-night encounter at the Club Car restaurant and bar in Nantucket on July 7, 2016. She said her son didn't report the assault right away because he was embarrassed.



On Monday, soon after the charge became public, Spacey posted a video on YouTube titled "Let Me Be Frank,'' breaking his year-long silence on the accusation.



On the video, Spacey delivers a monologue in the voice of Frank Underwood, his character on Netflix's House of Cards, who was written off the show after the sexual misconduct allegations emerged.



He tells his audience, "``Of course some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all, they're just dying to have me declare that everything they said is true and I got what I deserved. ... I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the thing I didn't do.''



It is unclear whether Spacey is referring to the charge he faces.



Spacey is also being investigated for an alleged assault in Los Angeles in 2016. He had also faced accusations of sexual misconduct while he was the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre.