Native Americans
Ada Deer, Influential Native American Leader, Dies at 88
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ada Deer, an esteemed Native American leader from the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the first woman to lead the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, has died at age 88.
Deer passed away Tuesday evening from natural causes, her godson Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, confirmed on Wednesday. She had entered hospice care last month.
Trailblazer, advocate
Born August 7, 1935, on the Menominee reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin, Deer is remembered as a trailblazer and fierce advocate for tribal sovereignty. She played a key role in reversing Termination Era policies of the 1950s that took away the Menominee people's federal tribal recognition.
"Ada was one of those extraordinary people who would see something that needed to change in the world and then make it her job and everyone else's job to see to it that it got changed," Wikler said. "She took America from the Termination Era to an unprecedented level of tribal sovereignty."
Deer was the first member of the Menominee Tribe to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and went on to become the first Native American to obtain a master's in social work from Columbia University, according to both schools' websites.
In the early 1970s, Deer organized grassroots political movements that fought against policies that had rolled back Native American rights. The Menominee Tribe was placed under the control of a corporation in 1961, but Deer's efforts led President Richard Nixon in 1973 to restore the tribe's rights and repeal termination policies.
Soon after, Deer was elected head of the Menominee Restoration Committee and began working as a lecturer in American Indian studies and social work at the University of Wisconsin. She unsuccessfully ran twice for Wisconsin's secretary of state and in 1992 narrowly lost a bid to become the first Native American woman elected to U.S. Congress.
President Bill Clinton appointed Deer in 1993 as head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where she served for four years and helped strengthen federal protections and rights for hundreds of tribes.
She remained active in academia and Democratic politics in the years before her death and was inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame in 2019.
Earlier this month, Governor Tony Evers proclaimed August 7, Deer's 88th birthday, as Ada Deer Day in Wisconsin.
"Ada was one-of-a-kind," Evers posted Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "We will remember her as a trailblazer, a changemaker, and a champion for Indigenous communities."
See all News Updates of the Day
Native American News Roundup August 6-12, 2023
Here are some Native American-related news stories that made headlines this week:
New national monument will curb, not halt, uranium mining near Grand Canyon
President Joe Biden was in Arizona on Tuesday, where he designated more than 404,000 hectares of land around the Grand Canyon as a national monument, the fifth of his presidency.
America’s natural wonders are our nation’s heart and soul,” Biden said, speaking at Red Butte Airport in Williams, Arizona. “And so, today, I’m proud to use my authority under the Antiquities Act to protect almost 1 million acres of public land around Grand Canyon National Park as a new national monument, to help right the wrongs of the past and conserve this land of ancestral footprints for all future generations.”
The monument will now be known as Baaj Nwaavjo l’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. The name is a blending of the languages of two tribes, the Havasupai and Hopi, who are among more than a dozen tribes whose ancestors made their home here. See video below to understand more about the name.
In 2012, the Interior Department enacted a 20-year moratorium on any new uranium mining around the Grand Canyon. Mining operations in the area that predate that moratorium will be allowed to continue.
VOA’s Matt Dibble filed this story:
Group calls on Washington football team to ‘Reclaim the Redskins’
Name changes are on the agenda of another group this week: the Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) sent a three-page letter to the owners and leaders of the Washington Commanders football, calling on them to change the team’s name back to the “Washington Redskins.”
According to the letter posted on the NAGA Facebook page, the group aims “to stop the further cancel culture” against Native Americans.
“As you are undoubtedly aware, the Redskins had a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the American Indian community, dating back to their founding in 1932 as the Boston Braves, when their original coach was Native American (and former Carlisle Indian star) Lone Star Dietz.”
It is a claim former Redskins owner Dan Snyder often used to justify keeping the team’s name. But there’s a bit of a problem with the assertion: that coach was born William Henry Dietz and served time in jail after twice being indicted for faking Native American identity.
VOA reached out to Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee activist Suzan Harjo, who was instrumental in the fight to get the Redskins name changed.
"Dietz was definitely a pseudo-Indian who stole a dead man’s identity and tried to steal his money and land, but didn’t get away with that," she said via Facebook.
NAGA has threatened to encourage a national boycott of the team; in June, it launched an online petition that has garnered more than 75,000 signatures.
Read more:
Report: Dams have played big role in Native American land loss
Today, federally recognized tribes’ federal tribal landholdings across the entire U.S. total approximately 28.3 million hectares (70 million acres), less than 3% of the total U.S. land area. Most of this is due to the colonial taking of Native American land.
A new report from Penn State University looks at an understudied cause of tribal land dispossession: Dams.
A team of researchers looked at data from federal Indian reservations and Oklahoma Tribal Statistical Areas near about 8,000 dams across the country. They also measured the size of dam reservoirs.
They conclude that 424 dams have flooded more than 520,000 hectares (1.13 million acres) of tribal land — an area larger than Great Smokey Mountains National Park, Grand Teton National Park and Rocky Mountain National Park combined.
“The consequences of dam-induced land loss are far-reaching,” lead study author Heather Randell said. “The disruption of aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems not only devastates natural resources but also destroys culturally significant sites.”
Randall also said that the impact on tribal communities’ livelihoods is “equally severe.”
Read the study and its recommendations here:
Remembering Red Bird
The Violin Channel this week looks at the life and times of Zitkala-Sa (“Red Bird”), a Yankton Dakota writer, composer and activist for Native American and women’s rights.
She was born in 1876 at the Yankton Sioux Agency in South Dakota to a Dakota mother and a white father. She was sent to be educated at a Quaker boarding school in Indiana, where she was given the name Gertrude Simmons. Later, she studied music at the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.
She taught for two years at the Carlisle Industrial Indian School in Pennsylvania and wrote about the experience in her 1921 book, “American Indian Stories,” and would go on to become a celebrated author who influenced Congress to pass the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924, which granted full citizenship rights to Native Americans.
Read more and watch a documentary on her life here:
Biden Creates New National Monument Near Grand Canyon
U.S. President Joe Biden was in Arizona Tuesday to mark the creation of a new national monument near the Grand Canyon to protect more than 4,000 square kilometers of land sacred to Native Americans. Matt Dibble has the story.
Biden Designates National Monument Near Grand Canyon
Declaring it good "not only for Arizona but for the planet," President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, turning the decades-long visions of Native American tribes and environmentalists into reality.
Coming as Biden is on a three-state Western trip, the move will help preserve about 4,046 square kilometers (1,562 square miles) just to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park. It was Biden's fifth monument designation.
Tribes in Arizona have been pushing the president to use his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create a new national monument called Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni. "Baaj Nwaavjo" means "where tribes roam," for the Havasupai people, while "I'tah Kukveni" translates to "our footprints," for the Hopi tribe.
"Preserving these lands is good, not only for Arizona but for the planet," said Biden, who spoke with a mountain vista behind him, using a handheld microphone against the wind and wearing a baseball cap and dark sunglasses against the sunshine and heat. "It's good for the economy. It's good for the soul of the nation."
Living up to treaty obligations
Biden likened the designation to his administration's larger push to combat climate change and noted this summer's extreme heat, which has been especially punishing in places like Phoenix.
Biden said the new designation would see the federal government live up to its treaty obligations with Native American tribes after many were forced in decades past from their ancestral homes around the Grand Canyon as officials developed the site of the national park.
"At a time when some seek to ban books and bury history, we're making it clear that we can't just choose to learn what we want to learn," Biden said, a reference to his frequent criticism of some top Republicans who have sought to impose limits on school libraries, citing parental complaints about explicit material.
Arizona key in election
The political stakes are high. Arizona is a key battleground state that Biden won narrowly in 2020, becoming the first Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1996 to carry it. And it's one of only a few genuinely competitive states heading into next year's election. Winning Arizona would be a critical part of Biden's efforts to secure a second term.
Republican lawmakers and the mining industry have touted the area's economic benefits and argued that mining is a matter of national security.
Representatives Bruce Westerman, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, and Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican who also holds a leadership position on the committee, released a letter to Biden on Tuesday, criticizing the designation and suggesting it "would permanently withdraw the richest and highest-grade uranium deposits in the United States from mining — deposits that are far outside the Grand Canyon National Park."
The Interior Department, reacting to concerns over the risk of contaminating water, enacted a 20-year moratorium on the filing of new mining claims around the national park in 2012.
Existing mining claims will not be affected by this designation, senior Biden administration officials counter. Furthermore, the monument site encompasses about 1.3% of the nation's known and understood uranium reserves. Officials say there are significant resources in other parts of the country that will remain accessible.
Invitees at Tuesday's event included Yavapai-Apache Nation Chairwoman Tanya Lewis, Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores, Navajo President Buu Nygren and Havasupai Tribal Councilwoman Dianna Sue White Dove Uqualla.
Uqualla is part of a group of tribal dancers who performed a blessing at the designation ceremony.
"It's really the uranium we don't want coming out of the ground because it's going to affect everything around us — the trees, the land, the animals, the people," Uqualla said. "It's not going to stop."
After Arizona, Biden will go on to Albuquerque in New Mexico on Wednesday, where he will talk about how fighting climate change has created new jobs. During a visit to Salt Lake City in Utah on Thursday, the president will mark the first anniversary of the PACT Act, which provides new benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. He'll also hold a reelection fundraiser in each city.
Native Americans Share Memories of Indian Boarding Schools with US Officials
U.S. Department of the Interior officials are visiting Native American communities to learn about the impact of government-run residential schools on former students and their families. The institutions once suppressed Native cultures, but the few schools that remain now celebrate them. Mike O’Sullivan reports from Riverside, California.