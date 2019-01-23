Accessibility links

Adviser: Former Trump Attorney Cohen Postpones Testimony to Congress

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York, Dec. 12, 2018.

WASHINGTON — 

President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen is postponing his scheduled Feb. 7 testimony to Congress due to threats against his family from Trump, his adviser said on Wednesday.

Attorney Lanny Davis, who has been advising Cohen on his media strategy, said in a statement that Cohen had decided to postpone his appearance to a later date due to "ongoing threats against his family from President Trump" as well as his continuing cooperation with investigators.

Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

