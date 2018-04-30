Accessibility links

AFP Photographer Among Victims of Kabul Blasts

  • Ayesha Tanzeem
A man cries at a hospital after he lost his Journalist son in explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 30, 2018.
ISLAMABAD — 

French news agency AFP has confirmed that one of its photographers, Shah Marai, was among those killed in two back-to-back blasts in Kabul Monday morning.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health said at least 21 people were killed and 40 wounded in the suicide attacks in one of Kabul’s high security neighborhoods. The Interior Ministry put the death toll at 25. Several sources said at least five journalists are among the dead.

Afghan men carries a wounded man after the second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 30, 2018.
The first suicide attack was carried out outside a building belonging to the National Directorate of Security, the Afghan intelligence agency. When rescue workers and journalists gathered at the site, a second blast ripped through the crowd, killing the AFP journalist among others.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Security forces run from the site of a suicide attack after the second bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 30, 2018.
The Taliban launched their spring offensive, called Al Khandaq, last week in which they declared that their primary targets would be “American invaders and their intelligence agents” while their local supporters would be dealt with as secondary targets.

