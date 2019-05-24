Afghan Mosque Bombing Kills Prominent Pro-Government Cleric

Afghan officials say a bomb blast ripped through a crowded Kabul mosque during Friday prayers, killing a prominent pro-government cleric and several other worshipers.

The interior ministry and residents in the Afghan capital reported that Mawlavi Samiullah Rayhan, the slain cleric, was leading the afternoon prayers when the explosion occurred.

The attack injured at least 16 people. Some of them were reported to be in "critical condition."

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack, which officials said appears to have been aimed at Rahyan. The cleric was said to be a stanch supporter of the Afghan government and national security forces battling Taliban insurgents.

Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict in the country, which has suffered through years of hostilities.

