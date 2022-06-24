Afghan Official: Not Enough Medical Aid for Earthquake Aftermath

An Afghan disaster ministry spokesman told Reuters on Friday that the country does not have enough supplies to deal with the aftermath of an earthquake.

Mohammad Nassim Haqqani told the news agency, "The health ministry does not have enough drugs, we need medical aid and other necessities because it's a big disaster."

A 6.1 magnitude quake shook eastern and southeastern Afghan provinces, bordering Pakistan, early Wednesday. Officials say the calamity has buried entire families under the rubble across districts in the worst-hit provinces, Paktika and Khost.

Haqqani told Reuters the search for survivors has ended, just 48 hours after the quake, but without detailing why it was called off so quickly.