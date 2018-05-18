Accessibility links

Afghan Officials Say Taliban Attacks Killed 16 Security Forces

  • Associated Press
Smoke rises from the site of a blast and gunbattle between Afghan security forces and a handful of militants in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018.
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — 

Afghan officials say Taliban fighters have attacked several security posts in three provinces, killing 16 security forces.

Ramadan Ali Mooseni, deputy provincial police chief, said Friday the Taliban launched an attack the previous night in Ghazni province's remote Ajristan district, killing nine security forces and wounding seven others. The gun battle also left 25 Taliban fighters dead, he said.

Elsewhere, Taliban insurgents attacked police security posts in the Maruf district of Kandahar province, killing five police and wounding six. Also, 12 Taliban were killed and 18 wounded, said Zia Durani, spokesman for the chief of police.

Similar attacks Thursday night in southern Uruzgan province left two police dead, officials said.

