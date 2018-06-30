Afghan President Ends Government Cease-fire with Taliban

Afghanistan’s president says the government’s unilateral cease-fire with the Taliban has come to an end.

Ashraf Ghani said Saturday, “The cease-fire is over. The Afghan security and defense forces are allowed to restart their military operations.”

“It is now the Taliban’s decision, whether they want to keep killing or join the peace process,” the president said.

The insurgents have killed scores of Afghan personnel in attacks across the country since ending their temporary cease-fire during the three-day annual Muslim festival of Eid-al-Fitr earlier this month.

The unprecedented suspension of insurgent hostilities had come in response to a weeklong Afghan government cease-fire that was later extended for 10 days, ending Saturday.

On Wednesday, President Ghani urged the Taliban to extend their cease-fire and said he was ready to hold peace talks with the leader of the insurgency, Hibatullah Akhunzada, “anywhere he wants.”

But the Taliban dismisses the Afghan government as an American “puppet” and has been demanding direct negotiations with the U.S. to end the conflict. Washington refuses to hold talks with the insurgents and insists the peace process must be “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.”