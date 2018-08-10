Afghan Taliban Storm City Southwest of Kabul

Afghan Taliban fighters have stormed Ghazni city, almost 150 kilometers southwest of Kabul. Heavy clashes are ongoing Friday between the insurgent group and government security forces.

Residents and a member of the provincial council, Amanullah Kamrani, confirmed that the two sides were fighting in the center of the city near important government installations, including the residence of the governor.

In a statement sent to media, the Taliban said they launched around a dozen broad ranged operations in the center of Ghazni province Thursday night and claim to have captured a lot of weapons and ammunition. There is no independent confirmation of these claims yet.

Afghan media say the highway from Kabul to Ghazni is closed to traffic because of heavy fighting.

Ghazni city is the capital of Ghazni province, which has faced increased insecurity in recent months.