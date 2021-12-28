Afghan Women Call for Rights to Education, Work 

A group of several dozen women protested in Afghanistan’s capital on Tuesday, demanding access to education and jobs under the country’s new Taliban leadership.

The women marched and chanted messages that included, “Why have you closed schools?” and “Work, food and education.”

One woman held a sign that said, “We women wake up and hate discrimination.”

Another sign read, “We are the voice of hungry people.”

Governments and human rights groups have pressured the Taliban to commit to upholding rights for women since it seized power in Afghanistan in August.

The Taliban severely curtailed women’s rights during a previous period in power in Afghanistan in the 1990s.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.