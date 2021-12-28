Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Afghan Women Call for Rights to Education, Work 

Afghan women shout slogans during a rally to protest against what the protesters say is Taliban restrictions on women, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 28, 2021.

A group of several dozen women protested in Afghanistan’s capital on Tuesday, demanding access to education and jobs under the country’s new Taliban leadership.

The women marched and chanted messages that included, “Why have you closed schools?” and “Work, food and education.”

One woman held a sign that said, “We women wake up and hate discrimination.”

Another sign read, “We are the voice of hungry people.”

Governments and human rights groups have pressured the Taliban to commit to upholding rights for women since it seized power in Afghanistan in August.

The Taliban severely curtailed women’s rights during a previous period in power in Afghanistan in the 1990s.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG