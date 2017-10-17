Taliban Suicide Bombing Targets Afghan Police

More than 20 people are dead and dozens more wounded in a terrorist attack on a police training center in eastern Afghanistan Tuesday.

Officials say the attack began when a suicide bomber detonated a car filled with explosives near the training center in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province. After the explosion, a group of gunmen stormed the center and engaged in a shootout with police.



Hedayatullah Hameedi, the city's public health director, told reporters both civilians and police were among the casualties.

A source in Paktia provincial government said the chief of Paktia police, Toralia Abydani, was also killed in the attack.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the attack was part of its Mansoori operation.

A similar attack took place Tuesday on a police compound in southern Ghazni province. The Associated Press says at least seven policemen were killed in that attack.