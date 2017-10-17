Accessibility links

Languages
Asia

Taliban Suicide Bombing Targets Afghan Police

  • Ayesha Tanzeem
Afghan men receive treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province, Afghanistan, Oct. 17, 2017.

More than 20 people are dead and dozens more wounded in a terrorist attack on a police training center in eastern Afghanistan Tuesday.

Officials say the attack began when a suicide bomber detonated a car filled with explosives near the training center in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province. After the explosion, a group of gunmen stormed the center and engaged in a shootout with police.


Hedayatullah Hameedi, the city's public health director, told reporters both civilians and police were among the casualties.

A source in Paktia provincial government said the chief of Paktia police, Toralia Abydani, was also killed in the attack.

Smoke rises from police headquarters while Afghan security forces keep watch after a suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked the provincial police headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province, Afghanistan, Oct. 17, 2017.
Smoke rises from police headquarters while Afghan security forces keep watch after a suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked the provincial police headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province, Afghanistan, Oct. 17, 2017.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the attack was part of its Mansoori operation.

A similar attack took place Tuesday on a police compound in southern Ghazni province. The Associated Press says at least seven policemen were killed in that attack.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG