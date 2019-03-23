3 Dead, 20 Hurt in S. Afghanistan Attack

Officials in southern Afghanistan say at least three people have died and more than 20 were wounded in twin blasts at an agricultural show, held as part of traditional New Year's celebrations.

Authorities say the explosions Saturday happened in Lashkar Gah, the capital of volatile Helmand province.

Witnesses to the attack said that first, a small explosion happened inside a tent in the stadium. People then started to run towards the gates, when a second blast hit the crowd.

Helmand Governor Mohammad Yasin was reportedly knocked down by the blast, but suffered only superficial injuries.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility, although the Taliban frequently carries out similar attacks.