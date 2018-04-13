10 Security Forces Killed in Afghanistan

Officials in Afghanistan’s western Herat province said Friday that 10 security forces were killed in fighting with insurgents overnight. Four people were wounded in the attacks in Shindand district, authorities said.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the violence.

Earlier, a Taliban attack killed a district governor and seven police personnel in Afghanistan’s southeastern province of Ghazni.

The fighting comes as the United Nations cautioned the number of conflict-related civilian casualties in the first three months of 2018 remained at the same high level recorded last year.

Officials in Ghazni said scores of heavily armed insurgents participated in Thursday’s coordinated assault on the governor’s office in Khawaja Omari and they overran the district center.

Provincial police chief Mohammad Zaman told VOA the timely arrival of reinforcements and air support enabled Afghan forces to push Taliban assailants out of the area after hours of intense clashes.