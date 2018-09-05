20 Killed in Kabul Wrestling Club Blasts

Afghan officials say twin bomb blasts at a wrestling club in the capital Kabul have killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 60 others.

Police said a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the club located in a mainly Shi'ite neighborhood. A second blast occurred nearby while authorities were helping victims of the first explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of Islamic State. The Sunni Muslim terror organization views Shi’ite Muslims as heretics, and has carried out bombings against the minority before.

The Dascht-e-Barchi neighborhood, mainly populated by Shi’ites, has frequently been a target of IS. Last December, a series of bombings left more than 40 residents dead. In August, another suicide bombing killed 34.