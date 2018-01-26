Suicide Bomber Kills 4 in Afghanistan's Kandahar

A suicide car bomber hit an Afghan police convoy Friday night in the southern city of Kandahar, killing at least four members of the security forces and wounding several others.

Two Afghan police and two civilians are among the dead in the Ayno Mina section of Kandahar.

The blast also wounded 10 more, six of them Afghan police and four civilians.

A health official at the main civilian hospital confirmed to VOA that 10 wounded individuals were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Dr. Abdul Qayoom Pokhla, head of Kandahar Provincial Hospital, added that three of the wounded persons are in critical condition.

The Taliban issued a statement claiming responsibility for the Kandahar suicide car bomb attack.

An insurgent spokesman said the blast “killed and injured” 18 members of the security force, including three commanders, although the Taliban often issues inflated casualty tolls for such attacks.