16 — Years U.S. troops have fought in Afghanistan

2,300 — U.S. troops killed

31,000 — Civilians killed, as of August 2016

800 billion — Dollars spent by U.S. on war

8,400 — U.S. troops currently in Afghanistan

6,575 — Allied and NATO troops in Afghanistan

3,053 — Private security contractors working for DOD in Afghanistan

60% — Percentage of Afghanistan controlled by Kabul's government

40% — Percentage of Afghanistan controlled by Taliban