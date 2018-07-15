Afghans Report Deadly Border Clashes with Pakistan

Officials in Afghanistan say border clashes erupted with Pakistan on Sunday, inflicting casualties on both sides.

A spokesman for the government in the eastern Khost province, Talib Mangal, alleged the fighting started after Taliban insurgents assaulted an Afghan security outpost with the support of Pakistani border security forces.

Mangal told VOA the cross-border insurgent raid in the remote Zazi Maidan district sparked an intense exchange of fire between Afghan and Pakistani security forces for several hours, in which both sides also used heavy artillery.

Mangal confirmed the clashes killed three residents fighting alongside Afghan security forces. He went on to claim 10 “assailants, including insurgents and Pakistani forces in ordinary clothes” were also killed. Local security sources said an Afghan soldier was among the dead.

Pakistani military officials were not immediately available to comment on the reported fighting.

In April, border clashes in the same area had killed five Pakistani paramilitary forces and two Afghan personnel. Both sides had blamed each other for starting the skirmishes.

Afghanistan and Pakistan share a 2,611-kilometer, largely porous border. Last year, Islamabad began a unilateral fencing of the frontier to prevent illegal crossings and terrorist infiltration in either direction.

Kabul historically disputes the 1893 British era demarcation and is highly critical of the Pakistani fencing project.

Islamabad dismisses the objections and maintains it inherited the undisputed international boundary after gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

The Pakistani military says Islamic Sate terrorists and fugitive anti-state militants are using sanctuaries in “ungoverned” Afghan border provinces to orchestrate deadly attacks against the country. Officials acknowledge Pakistani forces occasionally open fire on "terrorists" trying to infiltrate the border from the Afghan side.

An Islamic State bomber on Friday struck an election rally in the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan and killed more than 130 people, including a candidate for a provincial assembly seat.

Pakistani army officials complain that a lack of manpower and capacity issues continue to prevent Afghan security forces from setting up posts along a more than 400 kilometer stretch of the frontier on their side. The absence of outposts, they say, encourages cross-border militant attacks against Pakistan.