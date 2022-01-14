Accessibility links

Africa

Africa Cup of Nations - Day 6

Africa Cup of Nations - Day 6 – 01/14/22

Senegal vs Guinea | 0-0
Malawi vs Zimbabwe | 2-1
Morocco vs Comoros | 2-0
Gabon vs Ghana | 1-1

Guinea&#39;s supporters cheer during the match between Senegal and Guinea.
Senegal&#39;s Cheikhou Kouyate (L) challenges Guinea&#39;s Mohamed Bayo.
Guinea&#39;s Morgan Guilavogui (L) and Senegal&#39;s Saliou Ciss vie for the ball.
