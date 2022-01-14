Accessibility links
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Global English
VOA Africa
Africa
Africa Cup of Nations - Day 6
January 14, 2022 5:34 PM
Africa Cup of Nations - Day 6 – 01/14/22
Senegal vs Guinea | 0-0
Malawi vs Zimbabwe | 2-1
Morocco vs Comoros | 2-0
Gabon vs Ghana | 1-1
1
Cameroon African Cup Soccer
2
Guinea's supporters cheer during the match between Senegal and Guinea.
3
Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate (L) challenges Guinea's Mohamed Bayo.
4
Guinea's Morgan Guilavogui (L) and Senegal's Saliou Ciss vie for the ball.
Load more
Africa Cup of Nations - Day 6
New series
52 Documentary
