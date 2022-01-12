Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Africa Cup of Nations 2021 - Day 2

Africa Cup of Nations - Day 2

Senegal vs Zimbabwe | 1-0
Guinea vs Malawi | 1-0
Morocco vs Ghana | 1-0
Gabon vs Comoros | 0-1
Africa Cup of Nations - Group C - Morocco v Ghana - Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde, Cameroon - Jan. 10, 2022. General view of staff wearing PPE using disinfectant inside the stadium.
1 Africa Cup of Nations - Group C - Morocco v Ghana - Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde, Cameroon - Jan. 10, 2022. General view of staff wearing PPE using disinfectant inside the stadium.
Football fans wath the Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on January 10, 2022.
2 Football fans wath the Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on January 10, 2022.
Senegal&#39;s forward Boulaye Dia (C) fights for the ball with Zimbabwe&#39;s defender Gerald Takwara (R) during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on Jan. 10, 2022.
3 Senegal's forward Boulaye Dia (C) fights for the ball with Zimbabwe's defender Gerald Takwara (R) during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on Jan. 10, 2022.
Senegal&#39;s midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate (L) fights for the ball with Zimbabwe&#39;s midfielder Kundai Benyu (R) during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on Jan. 10, 2022.
4 Senegal's midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate (L) fights for the ball with Zimbabwe's midfielder Kundai Benyu (R) during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on Jan. 10, 2022.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG