Africa Cup of Nations 2021 - Day 3

Africa Cup of Nations - Day 3, Jan. 11, 2022
Algeria vs Sierra Leone | 0-0
Nigeria vs Egypt | 1-0
Sudan vs Guinea Bissau | 0-0
A worker sanitizes the goal posts ahead of the match between Tunisia and Mali at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe.
A Sierra Leone fan cheers during the Algeria vs Sierra Leone match.
Algeria fans await the match with Sierra Leone.
Algeria&#39;s Haris Belkebla and other players in action.
