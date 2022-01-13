Accessibility links

Africa Cup of Nations 2021 - Day 4

Africa Cup of Nations - Day 4, Jan 12, 2022

Tunisia vs Mali | 0-1
Mauritania vs Gambia | 0-1
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast | 0-1
A technician disinfects official balls before the Group F Africa Cup of Nations 2021 football match between Mauritania and Gambia.
Tunisian supporters cheer their team.
A Mali fan wears a costume in the stands.
Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara (L) fights for the ball with Tunisia forward Wahbi Khazri.
