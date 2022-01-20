Accessibility links
Search
Africa
Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Day 11
January 20, 2022 8:08 AM
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria | 0-2
Egypt vs Sudan | 1-0
1
Egypt fans cheer inside the stadium before the football match between Egypt and Sudan, in Cameroon, Jan. 19, 2022.
2
Sudan fans hold up with flags inside the stadium before the football match between Egypt and Sudan, in Cameroon, Jan. 19, 2022.
3
Sudan's players pose for a team group photo before the football match between Egypt and Sudan in Cameroon on Jan. 19, 2022.
4
Egypt players pose for a team group photo before the football match between Egypt and Sudan in Cameroon on Jan. 19, 2022.
Load more
Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Day 11
