Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Day 11

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria | 0-2
Egypt vs Sudan | 1-0
Egypt fans cheer inside the stadium before the football match between Egypt and Sudan, in Cameroon, Jan. 19, 2022.
1 Egypt fans cheer inside the stadium before the football match between Egypt and Sudan, in Cameroon, Jan. 19, 2022.
Sudan fans hold up with flags inside the stadium before the football match between Egypt and Sudan, in Cameroon, Jan. 19, 2022.
2 Sudan fans hold up with flags inside the stadium before the football match between Egypt and Sudan, in Cameroon, Jan. 19, 2022.
Sudan&#39;s players pose for a team group photo before the football match between Egypt and Sudan in Cameroon on Jan. 19, 2022.
3 Sudan's players pose for a team group photo before the football match between Egypt and Sudan in Cameroon on Jan. 19, 2022.
Egypt players pose for a team group photo before the football match between Egypt and Sudan in Cameroon on Jan. 19, 2022.
4 Egypt players pose for a team group photo before the football match between Egypt and Sudan in Cameroon on Jan. 19, 2022.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG