African Climate Summit Opens in Nairobi

The first African Climate Summit began Monday in Nairobi.

Kenyan President William Ruto opened the three-day gathering, after traveling to the venue in a small electric car, the Associated Press reported, instead of the usual government convoy.

The African continent, home to more than a billion people, is affected the most by climate changes, but contributes the least to its causes.

One of the challenges the continent faces in dealing with climate change is a lack of resources to gather enough data to forecast the weather.

In much of the world, forecasting the weather is a daily event, helping people to decide how they should dress or where they should travel or even when they should shelter in place.

In Africa, the lack of weather forecasting fails to help the population with basic decisions, like whether they should plant crops or flee.

"The climate change debate has entered a new era. It is no longer just about tackling an environmental or development problem, but about addressing climate change in the context of justice," Kenyan Environment Minister Soipan Tuya said in her address Monday. "If we do not develop adequate response measures to deal with climate change crisis, it will destroy us."

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.