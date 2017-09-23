The school, in a suburb of Cairo, Egypt, educates and nurtures refugee children, many of whom have lost both of their parents.
A school girl passes a bottle of juice to her colleague from the street before classes start Sept. 16, 2017, at the African Hope School in Cairo, Egypt.
School manager Hala on her desk, along with other two school teachers on the left, as they give feedback to one of the student's father, Sept. 16, 2017, Cairo, Egypt.
Refugee children at the African Hope School watch cartoons before they go home, Sept. 16, 2017, in Cairo, Egypt.
Jean-Pie, at the African Hope School, Sept. 14, 2017, said that when he began teaching at the school in 2003, he and his colleagues went looking for African refugee children under Cairo's bridges and in its public gardens. He learned how to get them to come to school.