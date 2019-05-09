Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Agents Seize 1,000 Guns from Posh LA Mansion

  • VOA News
This photo from video provided by KCBS/KCAL-TV shows investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the police inspecting a large cache of weapons seized at a home in the affluent Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, May 8, 2019.

Police and federal agents have raided an upscale mansion in an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, seizing more than 1,000 guns.

"I've never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years. It's kind of astounding," Los Angeles police lieutenant Chris Ramirez told reporters outside the house in Bel Air.

Handguns, rifles, shotguns and other weapons were heaped on the driveway or piled in boxes.

Officers spent more than 12 hours going through each room looking for guns.

This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows gun parts and ammunition, part of a large cache of weapons seized at a home in the affluent Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, May 8, 2019.
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows gun parts and ammunition, part of a large cache of weapons seized at a home in the affluent Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, May 8, 2019.

"It's just beyond comprehension that somebody can have so many weapons in a residence like this in a neighborhood like this," Ramirez said.

Bel Air is home to many Hollywood celebrities and executives. The house is just blocks from the world famous Playboy mansion.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said a neighbor tipped off agents about illegal gun sales in the home.

Police arrested a suspect identified as Girard Saenz. He is the companion of real estate mogul Cynthia Beck, who owns the house.

Saenz, a San Diego-based building contractor, is free on bail facing several weapons-related charges.

It is unclear who lives in the home.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG