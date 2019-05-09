Agents Seize 1,000 Guns from Posh LA Mansion

Police and federal agents have raided an upscale mansion in an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, seizing more than 1,000 guns.

"I've never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years. It's kind of astounding," Los Angeles police lieutenant Chris Ramirez told reporters outside the house in Bel Air.

Handguns, rifles, shotguns and other weapons were heaped on the driveway or piled in boxes.

Officers spent more than 12 hours going through each room looking for guns.

"It's just beyond comprehension that somebody can have so many weapons in a residence like this in a neighborhood like this," Ramirez said.

Bel Air is home to many Hollywood celebrities and executives. The house is just blocks from the world famous Playboy mansion.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said a neighbor tipped off agents about illegal gun sales in the home.

Police arrested a suspect identified as Girard Saenz. He is the companion of real estate mogul Cynthia Beck, who owns the house.

Saenz, a San Diego-based building contractor, is free on bail facing several weapons-related charges.

It is unclear who lives in the home.