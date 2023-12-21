Aid Enters Through Jordan for First Time Since October

The World Food Program said a 46-truck convoy organized with a Jordanian charity arrived in Gaza on Wednesday with 750 metric tons of food.

It is the first time a direct aid convoy from Jordan has reached Gaza since October 7, the food agency said.

"Establishing a corridor through Jordan will increase the flow of aid and remove some of the pressure and congestion we are currently facing," WFP Palestine Representative Samer AbdelJaber said in a statement. "This will allow us to secure more supplies and have more trucks on the road."

WFP has called for an immediate cease-fire and the opening of all border crossings to Gaza, saying half of the population is now starving, with little access to food, water, and shelter.

Hamas official in Cairo

Also Wednesday, Hamas said its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was in Cairo to discuss the war with Egyptian officials.

The head of a smaller Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad, which is also holding hostages in Gaza, reportedly said its leader would visit Egypt in the coming days.

Egypt has previously played a role in mediating between Hamas and Israel, including a temporary, weeklong cease-fire in late November that included Hamas releasing more than 100 hostages in exchange for about 300 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

Negotiations have taken place regarding a new pause in fighting that would involve Hamas releasing more hostages, but the warring sides have not agreed to a deal.

The White House said discussions for a humanitarian pause and hostage release are "very serious."

Hamas command center

Israel's military said it uncovered in Gaza City on Wednesday a vast underground network used by Hamas to move weapons, militants and supplies throughout the territory. The IDF said one objective of their military offensive is to destroy Hamas’ tunnel system.

Late Wednesday, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes deep inside Lebanon, hitting a forested area near the town of Bouslaya, more than 20 kilometers from the border, Lebanese state media reported.

The strikes came after a day of clashes between the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Fighting continued in Gaza for a 75th day Wednesday, with the Israeli military saying it had attacked more than 300 targets during the past 24 hours.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas, which governs Gaza, after the militant group sent fighters rampaging into Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials. Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and others, also took about 240 people hostage, about 100 of which have been released.

The Israeli response has killed nearly 20,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Israel says 132 of its soldiers have died in its ground offensive.

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says the conflict has forced nearly 2 million Gazans from their homes, with many of them trying to find a safe place to stay at U.N. shelters in southern Gaza that are severely overcrowded.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.