Aid Group Launches Job Training Program for Refugees in Germany

The International Rescue Committee on Wednesday announced the creation of Project Core, a $1 million job training program for refugees in Germany.

The IRC said it would collaborate with computer giant Intel to equip at least 1,000 migrants with "critical skills in information and communications technology and other in-demand sectors of the German economy."

"It is exciting and encouraging to see that opportunities are being extended to refugees living in the country," IRC President David Miliband said.

He thanked Intel for its cooperation and commitment. "The work we will do together epitomizes the power of partnerships to develop the right solutions and create meaningful impact," he said.

The IRC said more than 1.5 million refugees had arrived in Germany since 2015, seeking asylum from war, terrorism and poverty, and having little hope their lives would have improved if they stayed home.

The IRC said it has worked with the German government and civil organizations, sharing its expertise in educating refugee children and others in ways they can contribute to their new communities.