Aid Trucks Begin to Enter Gaza Strip Through Rafah Crossing

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including food, medicine and water, began entering the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday through the Egypt-controlled Rafah Crossing.

Television pictures showed trucks moving into the border crossing area from the Egyptian side. According to Hamas, which controls Gaza, only about 20 trucks will enter Gaza on Saturday, bringing a limited amount of aid.

Trucks have been lined up near Rafah for several days waiting for the border to open. Saturday’s humanitarian convoy is the first time that aid has been allowed to enter Gaza since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that killed some 1,400 people, triggering an Israeli bombing campaign and a total Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel warned that any foreign nationals attempting to leave Gaza while the border crossing is open "should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the dozens of aid trucks that were stuck at the border of Egypt and the Gaza Strip are a "lifeline" that must be allowed to deploy.

"We need, we absolutely need to have these trucks moving as quickly as possible and as many as necessary," Guterres said.

"We are not looking for one convoy to come; we are looking for convoys to be authorized, with meaningful numbers of trucks to go everywhere into Gaza to provide enough support to the Gaza people," he added. More than 2 million people live in Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday in Tel Aviv that Israel had agreed to allow limited humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt, with the caveat that it would be subject to inspections and that it should go to civilians and not Hamas.

"And I know that there is also an agreement between Egypt and Israel to make it possible," Guterres said. "But these announcements were made with some conditions and some restrictions."

He said the United Nations was in discussions with Egypt, Israel and the United States to clarify the conditions and limit restrictions to get the aid trucks moving.

A U.N. spokesperson told reporters in New York Friday that Guterres wants to see a mechanism in place for fast but serious verification of aid trucks crossing Rafah; he wants the role of the Egyptian Red Crescent and other Egyptian institutions to be recognized; and he wants to make sure the U.N. agency that assists Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has fuel in Gaza so it can distribute relief supplies.

"These are the things we need to happen," spokesperson Farhan Haq said, without elaborating on which party was blocking these requests.

No food, fuel, water or medical supplies have gone into Gaza and the territory has been under a complete electricity blackout for days. The U.N. estimates that a million Gazans have heeded an Israeli evacuation order and moved to the southern part of the strip. The population is now bracing for an Israeli ground invasion.

Guterres called this week for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and said Friday it would "make things much easier and much safer for everybody," but it was not a prerequisite for aid to go into Gaza.

While the United Nations waited for the green light, its agencies flew more than 3,000 tons of supplies to Rafah. The World Food Program had 1,000 tons of ready-to-eat and canned food — enough to feed nearly half a million people for one week — at Rafah or on the way there.

The World Health Organization said Friday that more medical supplies had arrived at the Egyptian airport closest to the Rafah crossing, enough to cover 1,000 surgeries.