Airbnb Launches Local Tours in NYC with Sarah Jessica Parker

Airbnb is launching local tours and other experiences in New York City this week with a special host.

Her listing promises an "unforgettable shoe-shopping experience'" and her bio describes her as an "actor, producer, businesswoman" and "proud New Yorker."



She's Sarah Jessica Parker of 'Sex and the City' fame and she'll be taking four guests shoe-shopping at Bloomingdale's, then sending them to the ballet.



Parker's listing goes live Tuesday, with four spots at $400 each, first come, first served. The money will benefit the New York City Ballet, where Parker is a board member.



Airbnb is primarily known for vacation rentals around the world. Officials in many cities have criticized the company, saying its short-term rentals are reducing long-term housing options for residents and forcing prices up.

