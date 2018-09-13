Accessibility links

Airport Fracas Charge Against Singer Gretchen Wilson Dropped

  • Associated Press
FILE - Gretchen Wilson arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2016.

ENFIELD, CONN — 

Country singer Gretchen Wilson has agreed to donate $500 to charity to settle a criminal charge related to a disturbance at a Connecticut airport last month.

The Grammy-winning "Redneck Woman" singer appeared Thursday in court in Enfield. A misdemeanor breach of peace charge will be dismissed based on the donation to a fund for injured crime victims.

Wilson was arrested August 21 at Bradley International Airport near Hartford en route to a private show at the Mohegan Sun casino. State police said Wilson was in a minor disturbance on the plane involving another passenger and a bathroom, and was arrested after becoming "belligerent" with troopers.

Wilson said Thursday everyone has bad days, but celebrities are targeted when they have one. She was to return home to Tennessee on Thursday.

