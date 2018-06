Airstrike in Syria Leaves Dozens Dead, Wounded

Warplanes attacked a rebel-held northwestern village in Syria, killing at least 35 people and wounding dozens more, including children, in one of the deadliest incidents in this part of the country this year, a Syrian war monitor and paramedics said Friday.



The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said the airstrike Thursday night killed 35 and wounded 80 in the village of Zardana. It added that the dead included three of its members, who were killed as they evacuated the dead and wounded.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike killed 44, including six children and 11 women. It added that the attack occurred after Muslims broke their Ramadan holiday fast after sunset.



It is not uncommon to have conflicting figures in the aftermath of attacks in Syria.



The Observatory said the number could increase as some of the victims were under the rubble and some wounded were in critical condition.



The Observatory said the airstrike was carried out by Russian warplanes and is so far the deadliest in Idlib province this year.



Such airstrikes have been relatively uncommon in recent months in the rebel-held province, which is part of a de-escalation zone agreed on last year by Russia, Turkey and Iran.



Tens of thousands of Syrians displaced from other parts of the country have settled in Idlib province over the past two years.