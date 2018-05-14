Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Al-Abadi Calls on Iraq to Respect Election Results    

  • VOA News
Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, center, leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in the country's parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018.

As votes were being counted in Iraq’s first election since defeating Islamic State, current prime minister Haider al-Abadi urged his supporters to respect the results of Monday’s poll.

“I call on Iraqis to respect the results of the elections,” he said in a national address Monday, vowing to keep the country safe under his command until a new government is formed.

Partial election returns from Iraq’s first national poll since defeating Islamic State show Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr as the frontrunner.

Hundreds of supporters of Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr took to the streets of Baghdad Sunday night, celebrating the announcement of the partial results of Iraq's parliamentary elections.

Al-Sadr himself did not run in the election, but he holds sway over a coalition ticket that won by a large margin in the capital, Baghdad.

A victory by al-Sadr’s coalition would be a significant blow to the re-election campaign of al-Abadi.

If the results hold, al-Sadr, a strident critic of the United States, could have significant influence on who will become Iraq’s next leader.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG