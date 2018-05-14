Al-Abadi Calls on Iraq to Respect Election Results    

As votes were being counted in Iraq’s first election since defeating Islamic State, current prime minister Haider al-Abadi urged his supporters to respect the results of Monday’s poll.

“I call on Iraqis to respect the results of the elections,” he said in a national address Monday, vowing to keep the country safe under his command until a new government is formed.

Partial election returns from Iraq’s first national poll since defeating Islamic State show Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr as the frontrunner.

Hundreds of supporters of Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr took to the streets of Baghdad Sunday night, celebrating the announcement of the partial results of Iraq's parliamentary elections.

Al-Sadr himself did not run in the election, but he holds sway over a coalition ticket that won by a large margin in the capital, Baghdad.

A victory by al-Sadr’s coalition would be a significant blow to the re-election campaign of al-Abadi.

If the results hold, al-Sadr, a strident critic of the United States, could have significant influence on who will become Iraq’s next leader.