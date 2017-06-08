Al Jazeera Reports Repeated Cyberattacks

Qatar-based Al Jazeera News Network reported repeated cyberattacks on all of their media platforms Thursday.

"Al Jazeera media platforms under cyberattack. Entire Doha-based network undergoing 'continual hacking attempts'," the network tweeted.

Sources at the network also confirmed the attacks to reporters, and viewers in the region said they could no longer view Al Jazeera television.

The alleged cyberattacks come at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions in the region. On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and the Maldives cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Al Jazeera, one of the largest news organizations in the world, has long been a source of conflict between Qatar and its neighbors who accuse the network of bias.

Mostefa Souag, the network's acting director-general, told Reuters that Al Jazeera will maintain editorial independence despite the diplomatic rift.