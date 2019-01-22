Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Al Jazeera: Sudan Withdraws Journalists' Work Permits

  • Associated Press
FILE - A Qatari employee of Al Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel walks past the logo of Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar,

CAIRO — 

Qatari satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera says that its correspondents in Sudan have had their work permits withdrawn by security officials.

In a statement late Monday on the Arabic language Facebook page of its Sudanese channel, the channel said its Khartoum office was told the decision was made after a review of the work of Osama Said Ahmed and Ahmad al-Ruheid, as well as cameraman Badawi Bashir.

The channel says that the men had previously had their permits approved for 2019 by the government Press Council.

fILE - A tear gas canister fired to disperse Sudanese demonstrators, during anti-government protests in the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan, Jan. 15, 2019.
fILE - A tear gas canister fired to disperse Sudanese demonstrators, during anti-government protests in the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan, Jan. 15, 2019.

A month of protests in Sudan, which began over the failing economy but led to calls for President Omar al-Bashir's removal, has faced a media blackout by authorities, who control the press. Al Jazeera has been reporting on the unrest and sometimes broadcasts protests live.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG