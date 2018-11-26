Al-Shabab Militants Kill 15 in Attack on Religious Center

Al-Shabab militants have attacked the compound of a controversial cleric in the central Somalia town of Galkayo, killing him and at least 14 other people, officials and witnesses said.

Residents in the town said they woke up Monday to huge explosions followed by heavy, sustained gunfire at the compound in the southern half of the town.

Witnesses said at around 6:00 a.m. local time a suicide car bomb rammed into the gate followed by suicide infantry who stormed the compound.

The compound has been the headquarters of the Sufi cleric Sheikh Abdiweli Ali Elmi and his congregation.

Al-Shabab accused him of committing blasphemy last year and threatened to kill him after he posted controversial videos on YouTube. Religious leaders criticized him for posting the videos that showed the cleric pointing to a picture some thought represented the Prophet Muhammad. He was also condemned for using music in his worship services.

Elmi had denied the blasphemy accusations against him and insisted musicis not contrary to Islamic teachings.

After the attack, the Al-Shabab militant group claimed killing the cleric via an affiliate website.

Security forces have launched an attack on the militants killing two. There are reports a third militant was apprehended.

A journalist at the scene said Security forces are now in control of the compound and have been collecting the bodies.