Accessibility links

Languages
Africa

Al-Shabab Claims Bomb Attack on Somali Police Station

FILE - hundreds of newly trained al-Shabab fighters perform military exercises in the Lafofe area some 18 km south of Mogadishu, in Somalia.
MOGADISHU — 

A bomb planted in a police station killed at least one policeman in Somalia's southern port city of Kismayu on Monday, and militant Islamist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

"A policeman died and several others were injured after a bomb blast. We are investigating the cause of the blast," Hassan Nur, a policeman, told Reuters by phone.

Al-Shabab said the toll was higher. "We planted a bomb inside a police station in Kismayu. We killed four policemen and
wounded 27 others," its military operations spokesman Abdiasis
Abu Musab said.

Al-Shabab lost control of Kismayu in 2012, depriving it of a key source of funds. It had ruled most of south-central Somalia until 2011, when it was driven out of the capital Mogadishu by African Union troops.

Despite the loss of territory, al-Shabab still carries out major gun and bomb attacks, and often claims casualty numbers that conflict with those given by government officials.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG