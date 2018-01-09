Alabama Wins NCAA Football Championship

The University of Alabama capped a dramatic comeback Monday night with a long touchdown pass in overtime to win the U.S. National Collegiate Athletic Association football championship.

The Crimson Tide trailed the University of Georgia 13-0 at halftime and turned to backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the second half in search of an offensive spark. The first-year player delivered, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Alabama to its fifth national championship since 2009.

Last season, Alabama lost the national title game in the final seconds to Clemson. On Monday, with the score tied in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the team's kicker missed a field goal that would have won the game, instead sending the contest into overtime.

Under NCAA rules, each team is given a chance to possess the ball and score. Georgia kicker Andy Pappanastos nailed a long field goal to put his team up 23-20.

Georgia's defense got a huge sack of Tagovailoa on Alabama's first play of its overtime possession. But on the very next play, he rebounded to throw the winning touchdown.