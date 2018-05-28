First Named Storm of Hurricane Season to Drench US Gulf Coast

Subtropical storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, is bringing heavy rain Monday to the U.S. Gulf Coast as well as western Cuba.

Forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center expect the storm to make landfall sometime Monday with maximum sustained winds of about 100 kilometers per hour.

They expected parts of the U.S. states of Alabama, Florida and Georgia to receive 10-20 centimeters of rain through Tuesday, with areas in Cuba getting slightly higher amounts along with the threat of flash floods and mudslides.

Subtropical storms can strengthen into tropical storms, but Alberto is not expected to do so before reaching land, and will quickly weaken after landfall.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 until the end of November.

Experts predict 10 to 16 named storms this year with up to nine developing into hurricanes, including as many as four major hurricanes.

Last year was an exceptionally busy hurricane season, with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria devastating Puerto Rico, Houston, Texas, and the Florida Gulf Coast.