Ocasio-Cortez to Bring Kavanaugh Critic to Trump's SOTU

  • Associated Press
FILE - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Jan. 19, 2019.

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's guest for the State of the Union will be a woman who made headlines protesting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Ana Maria Archila says she is "honored" to be the guest of the star freshman Democrat and will sit in the gallery overlooking the chamber during President Donald Trump's address. She said she will wear white and a pin that the congresswoman gave her that says, "Well behaved women rarely make history."

FILE - Ana Maria Archila of New York, N.Y., becomes emotional as protesters against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tell their personal stories of sexual assault outside offices of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., on Capitol Hill, Sept. 24, 2018.
Archila cornered then-Sen. Jeff Flake at a Senate elevator in September and pleaded for the Republican lawmaker to reconsider voting for Kavanaugh, who was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

Kavanaugh, now a Supreme Court Justice, is also expected to attend the speech.

