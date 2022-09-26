Global Protests Over Death of Iranian Woman Grow

Protests continue in Iran and in cities around the world over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while in detention of police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. She was arrested September 13 for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict hijab rules.

Amini's family allege she was beaten in the police van after her arrest, suffering several blows to the head. Police reject the allegations, saying Amini died after being taken to a hospital because she had suffered a heart attack.