Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
VOA News on Iran

Global Protests Over Death of Iranian Woman Grow

Protests continue in Iran and in cities around the world over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while in detention of police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. She was arrested September 13 for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict hijab rules.

Amini's family allege she was beaten in the police van after her arrest, suffering several blows to the head. Police reject the allegations, saying Amini died after being taken to a hospital because she had suffered a heart attack.

This grab taken from a UGC video and dated to Sept. 25, 2022 shows an Iranian protester throwing her burning headscarf in Iran's southwestern city of Bushehr.
1 This grab taken from a UGC video and dated to Sept. 25, 2022 shows an Iranian protester throwing her burning headscarf in Iran's southwestern city of Bushehr.
Women carry banners during a protest over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli, northeastern Syria Sept. 26, 2022.
2 Women carry banners during a protest over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli, northeastern Syria Sept. 26, 2022.
Demonstrators hold placards outside the Iranian Embassy in London on Sept. 25, 2022, to protest the death of Mahsa Amini.
3 Demonstrators hold placards outside the Iranian Embassy in London on Sept. 25, 2022, to protest the death of Mahsa Amini.
A protestor holds a banner reading &quot;This is the image of my people. Carry the voice of the Iranians&quot; as she stands in front of riot police during a demonstration in support of Iranian protesters in Paris, on Sept. 25, 2022.
4 A protestor holds a banner reading "This is the image of my people. Carry the voice of the Iranians" as she stands in front of riot police during a demonstration in support of Iranian protesters in Paris, on Sept. 25, 2022.

Load more

16x9 Image

VOA News

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG