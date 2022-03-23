American Basketball Player Reportedly in Good Condition in Russian Jail

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price says officials from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited American basketball player Brittney Griner in a Russian prison and reported she is in good condition.

Griner, 31, was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on a flight from New York. When authorities scanned her luggage, they say they found illegal cannabis vaping cartridges.

If convicted, she could face five to 10 years in prison.

Earlier this month, Griner learned she would be in jail until at least May 19 while the investigation continues.

Griner, who plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason, is reportedly sharing a cell with two others.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the case.

"There's only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point," Blinken said. "Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia.

"We have an embassy team that’s working on the cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia. We’re doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected."

Some information in this report comes from Reuters.