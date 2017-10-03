American Service Member Killed in Iraq

A roadside bomb in Iraq has killed an American service member and wounded one other, Pentagon officials said Monday.

The bomb struck the Americans' vehicle late Sunday as they were traveling in a convoy north of Tikrit, a U.S. military official told VOA on the condition of anonymity.

Eric Pahon, a U.S. Defense Department spokesman, said the name of the deceased American was being held pending notification of next of kin.

More than 5,000 American troops are in Iraq to advise and assist the Iraqi military and Kurdish peshmerga forces battling to retake parts of their country from Islamic State militants.

This marks the thirteenth American death from hostile action in Iraq or Syria since the fight against Islamic State fighters began in 2014, according to the Pentagon.